Melanin Magic: Google’s ‘The Most Searched’ Ad Is An Opulent Opening To Black History Month

Google’s ‘Most Searched’ Ad Is Is An Opulent Opening To Black History Month

We. Are. The. Culture. This is ringing especially true after a Google ad was released that celebrates black excellence in its full glory. Google’s The Most Searched ad is a beautiful celebration of melanin magic and highlights Black icons, events, and movements that were the most searched.

The ad kicks off with Beyoncé’s Coachella performance as the most searched performance following that it shows Maya Angelou as the most searched poet, Serena Williams as the most searched tennis player, RuPaul as the most searched drag queen, Lebron James as the most searched athlete and Howard University as the most searched homecoming. Bey’s “Countdown” plays throughout.

“To find them, we used U.S.-based Google Trends Data to identify Black American achievements that were searched more than any others between January 1, 2004 – when U.S. Search Data first became available – and July 1, 2019,” Google’s YouTube page read. “Here’s to the history makers and all those they continue to inspire.”

If you’d like a full breakdown you can check it out HERE. Google goes down the alphabet recalling that Frederick Douglass is the most searched abolitionist while the Tuskegee Airmen are the most searched WWII airmen.

In addition to the ad, Google also announced a $3 million Google.org grant to support the NAACP’s Afro-Academic, Cultural, Technological and Scientific Olympics (ACT-SO) program.

“As part of this, we’re connecting Googlers to ACT-SO volunteering opportunities. ACT-SO provides a platform for Black high school students—more than 300,000 to date—to bring their ideas to life and kickstart their journeys to becoming leaders in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM), humanities, business, and the arts.”

We see you, Google!

Celebrate Black History Month with Google below.