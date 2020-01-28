Tracee Ellis Ross Remakes ‘The Shining’ With Bryan Cranston In New Super Bowl Commercial [Video]

Tracee Ellis Ross Screams Her Way Through Her New Commercial

Even though Tracee Ellis Ross is a ray of sunshine 90% of the time, she’s also pretty good at screaming at the top of her lungs, which she showcases perfectly in a brand new commercial.

The Black-ish star debuted Mountain Dew’s Super Bowl commercial on her Instagram page, explaining that her and Breaking Bad star Bryan Cranston set out to remake their version of The Shining.

The ad is for Mountain Dew’s new zero sugar drink, which the company claims tastes just as good as the original. We can’t substantiate those claims, but we can say that Tracee and Bryan do an amazing job in this 30-second clip. Take a peek at the commercial’s premiere down below–hopefully, we get to see an extended cut once the Super Bowl rolls around this weekend.