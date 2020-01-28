Heavy Is The Head: LeBron James Shares First Reaction To Kobe Bryant’s Death In Emotional Instagram Post

LeBron James Breaks His Silence About The Death Of Kobe Bryant On Instagram

It’s still unbelievable that Kobe Bryant is dead. Yesterday was filled with tearful eulogies, storytelling, and dispirited incredulity, but of the many people that we heard from one voice was conspicuously absent. Lebron James.

The night before Kobe passed away LeBron passed him to become the NBA’s third-highest scorer of all time. It was a big moment for LeBron, Kobe, and the NBA at-large.

Kobe’s final tweet was sent to LeBron congratulating him for making history.

Continuing to move the game forward @KingJames. Much respect my brother 💪🏾 #33644 — Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) January 26, 2020

All that is to say, we know LeBron had to be absolutely broken by the news that his friend, rival, and brother was gone. He owed the public nothing. LeBron was under no obligation to rush out a statement while so fresh in the grieving process but last night, LBJ pressed send on a heartbreaking Instagram post…

Rest in peace, Kobe. Continued prayers for Vanessa, the family, and everyone all over the world who is in mourning.