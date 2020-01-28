Heavy Is The Head: LeBron James Shares First Reaction To Kobe Bryant’s Death In Emotional Instagram Post
LeBron James Breaks His Silence About The Death Of Kobe Bryant On Instagram
It’s still unbelievable that Kobe Bryant is dead. Yesterday was filled with tearful eulogies, storytelling, and dispirited incredulity, but of the many people that we heard from one voice was conspicuously absent. Lebron James.
The night before Kobe passed away LeBron passed him to become the NBA’s third-highest scorer of all time. It was a big moment for LeBron, Kobe, and the NBA at-large.
Kobe’s final tweet was sent to LeBron congratulating him for making history.
All that is to say, we know LeBron had to be absolutely broken by the news that his friend, rival, and brother was gone. He owed the public nothing. LeBron was under no obligation to rush out a statement while so fresh in the grieving process but last night, LBJ pressed send on a heartbreaking Instagram post…
View this post on Instagram
I’m Not Ready but here I go. Man I sitting here trying to write something for this post but every time I try I begin crying again just thinking about you, niece Gigi and the friendship/bond/brotherhood we had! I literally just heard your voice Sunday morning before I left Philly to head back to LA. Didn’t think for one bit in a million years that would be the last conversation we’d have. WTF!! I’m heartbroken and devastated my brother!! 😢😢😢😢💔. Man I love you big bro. My heart goes to Vanessa and the kids. I promise you I’ll continue your legacy man! You mean so much to us all here especially #LakerNation💜💛 and it’s my responsibility to put this shit on my back and keep it going!! Please give me the strength from the heavens above and watch over me! I got US here! There’s so much more I want to say but just can’t right now because I can’t get through it! Until we meet again my brother!! #Mamba4Life❤️🙏🏾 #Gigi4Life❤️🙏🏾
Rest in peace, Kobe. Continued prayers for Vanessa, the family, and everyone all over the world who is in mourning.
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.