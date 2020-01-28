Big Mad Blac Chyna Blasts Kylie Jenner For Bringing Dream On Chopper Kobe Was Killed On

Blac Chyna’s Lawyer Speaks Out About Kylie Jenner Taking Dream On Helicopter Ride

The tragic deaths of Kobe and Gianna Bryant and seven others this Sunday has encouraged many people to be more forgiving and loving to others while we still have life. But not everyone is feeling that spirit of forgiveness. Blac Chyna lashed out at Kylie Jenner via her lawyer Tuesday, after Kylie posted a photo of the nine victims on her Instagram story with the caption,

“rest in peace.. and prayers to these families. i still can’t believe this. that was the helicopter i would fly on from time to time with that pilot Ara. he was such a nice man. hold your loved ones close [*heart emoji]”

Jenner took her niece Dream on a helicopter ride piloted by Ara Zobayan for her 3rd birthday in November 2019. At the time she posted a photo of Dream smiling in front of the helicopter on her Instagram story.

“Took Dream on her first helicopter ride,” she captioned the picture. “Happy birthday baby girl … you are a gift.”

Blac Chyna didn’t seem to feel that the helicopter ride was an appropriate gift however. A lawyer for Chyna spoke with OK! Magazine saying she was livid and felt Kylie put Dream’s life in jeopardy by taking her on a helicopter ride. She also claimed Kylie was using Kobe’s death as a publicity stunt.

“Chyna has become aware that Kylie Jenner is using the tragic deaths of Kobe Bryant, his beautiful daughter, and seven other precious souls to profess her ‘distress’ that she and Dream had ridden on the same helicopter with the same pilot prior to Sunday’s horrific crash. “What Kylie failed to disclose was that Chyna never gave Kylie permission to take her precious daughter Dream on a helicopter ride and that Chyna never would have given Kylie that permission.”

This is no bueno. Kylie was definitely in the wrong by taking Dream for the ride without speaking to Chyna first but is this really the time to be pointing fingers and placing blame? Would you have done the same thing in Chyna’s shoes?

Kobe Bryant was fully aware of the dangers of flying in helicopters. According to PEOPLE, he would only fly with Zobayan and he and his wife had agreed not to fly together.

The helicopter involved in the crash was a Sikorsky S-76B model with no prior accidents or safety issues, according to the National Transportation Safety Board. After hearing reports of the crash, the chopper company published a statement sending their condolences to the families of those who were killed and offered full cooperation with any further investigations into the crash.

We extend our sincerest condolences to all those affected by today’s Sikorsky S-76B accident in Calabasas, California. We have been in contact with the NTSB and stand ready to provide assistance and support to the investigative authorities and our customer. — Sikorsky (@Sikorsky) January 26, 2020

This is all so sad. RIP to all those who were lost. Our thoughts and prayers are with their loved ones.