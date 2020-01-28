Girl Dad: ESPN’s Elle Duncan Tells Glowing-Yet-Soul-Crushing Story About Kobe Bryant’s Devotion To Daughters [Video]

Elle Duncan Talks About Kobe Bryant’s Love Of Being A “Girl Dad”

Kobe Bryant death has prompted plenty of talk about his career as an iconic basketball player, but a great many of the comments about the Mamba are about his love of parenting and the joy he felt in raising girls to become women.

There’s been a whole lot of crying since news broke on Sunday and if you think you’re all cried out, then you clearly haven’t seen ESPN’s Elle Duncan talk about her one experience meeting Kobe Bryant.

Lord, have mercy.

Additionally, UCONN women’s basketball coach Geno Auriemma and WNBA legend Diana Taurasi speak about their experiences with Kobe.

Grab some tissues and press play below…

Shout out to all the “girl dads”.