Sad AF: Tearful Tracy McGrady Says Young Kobe Bryant “Spoke This”, Told Him “I Want To Die Young And Be A Legend” [Video]

Tracy McGrady Says Kobe Used To Say He Wanted to “Die Young And Be Legendary”

Tracy McGrady appeared on ESPN’s The Jump yesterday and said something about Kobe Bryant that shook us to our core.

The former Orlando Magic baller says that a young 20-something Kobe “spoke this”, “this” being the idea of dying young and leaving an indelible mark on the world.

We have no doubt that as Kobe became a husband and father he shed that way of thinking in order to focus on being there for his family but this is still heartbreaking to hear from one of Kobe’s closest and oldest NBA friends.

Jesus, Mary, and Joseph…god bless Kobe Bryant.