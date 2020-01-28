Out Of Pocket: Florida Daycare Inks ‘Need Diapers’ On Child’s Stomach With Magic Marker

Florida Daycare Inks ‘Need Diapers’ On Child’s Stomach With Magic Marker

A Florida woman’s Facebook post has gone viral after she showed that a shady daycare inked a message on her son’s stomach.

Local10 reports that Heather Chisum posted photos of her son Milo to Facebook after she found a message from the Sanibel Island day care’s message on the boy’s tummy. The mom was appalled after she tried to wipe off the ink with baby wipes to no avail.

“In the very worst case scenario, I can’t see anything other than “need diapers” needing to be written.” wrote Chisum. “Why a big long message needed to be written across my sons stomach is beyond me.”

She also added that this isn’t the first time they’ve written on her child which is absolutely outrageous.

“Am I right to be furious about this? Or am I over reacting? I really need your opinions guys, because I’m about to barge in this daycare tomorrow morning and have some words,” wrote Heather. Everyday when I pick Fin and Milo up from daycare they put a daily report paper in Milos lunch box. It says what mood he was in for the day, what times they changed his diapers, and if he needs diapers or wipes. I’m a single mom with a full time job and two very young children. SUE ME FOR NOT READING THE REPORT EVERY SINGLE DAY. I guess yesterday they wrote on his report that he needs diapers, and I failed to see that. […]

But instead, I change his diaper this afternoon AND SEE THIS WRITTEN ON MY SON WITH MARKER. You can’t even see all of it in the pic.. it says,” Mom I’m out of diapers pls read my report”. […]

The best part???? THIS ISNT THE FIRST TIME. They’ve done this several months ago too.”

SMH, several parents agree with Ms. Chisum and think an a$$ (or two) needs to be beaten.

What would YOU do if your child cmae home all inked up from daycare???