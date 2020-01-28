What In The Burrito Bowl? Chipotle Fined $1.3 Million Over Child Labor Violations 

Massachusetts Chipotle Violates Over 13,000 Child Labor Laws

Just when you thought fast food chains couldn’t get any more vile, Chipotle takes the queso. On Tuesday, the famous Mexican Grill was hit with a $1.3 million lawsuit after sources say they had employees under the age of 18 working past midnight and for more than 48 hours a week.

NBC News:

Attorney General Maura Healey ordered the largest child labor penalty ever issued by the state against the Mexican restaurant chain after finding an estimated 13,253 child labor violations in its more than 50 locations. Teenagers told investigators their hours of work were so long that it was preventing them from keeping up with their schoolwork. The company also regularly hired minors without work permits.

On top of the nearly $2 million suit, violations also include failure to keep accurate records, pay timely wages and a $500,000 payout to a state youth worker fund dedicated to education, enforcement and training. Whew!

BRO THIS REMINDS ME OF WHEN I WAS WORKING AT CHIPOTLE AND MY MANAGER WAS A 16 YEAR OLD https://t.co/UAsveZ9xca — evangelion fan club 🔪💌 (@skeletonpup) January 28, 2020

Officials say Massachusetts law bars 14- and 15-year-olds from working later than 7 p.m., while 16- and 17-year-olds can’t be on the clock past 10 p.m. before school days or midnight before non-school day. Chipotle has yet to speak out about the suit.

We’ll never look at burrito bowls the same again. SMH