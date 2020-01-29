Yo Gotti & Team Roc Release Disturbing Video Of Conditions Inside Mississippi’s Parchman Prison

Yo Gotti & Team Roc Release Disturbing Video Of Conditions Inside Mississippi Prisons

Remember when we told you that those cruel and inhumane conditions at Mississippi state prisons caught the eye of Yo Gotti and the philanthropic arm of Roc Nation, Team Roc?

Well, Gotti’s doubling down on his decision to shed light on the conditions and a disturbing video’s been released.

TMZ got hold of the video that graphically illustrates the inhumane conditions at one in particular, Parchman Farm. Parchman Farm made headlines after three inmates died within a week in the prison that’s “completely run by gangs.”

Gotti and team Roc are taking legal action over the conditions seen in the video and recently filed for an emergency protective order in federal court on behalf of dozens of inmates.

Gotti’s efforts are clearly working the Governor of Mississippi Tate Reeves has agreed to shut down one infamous section of the prison which Team Roc’s attorneys say is grossly understaffed. As previously reported 625 maximum-security inmates are reportedly in need of housing at Parchman and at least 1,000 more officers are reportedly needed.

Yo Gotti told TMZ that that’s an improvement, but a “small one.”

“Governor Reeves’ plan to close down a Parchman prison unit that has caused devastating deaths is a necessary first step. Beyond that, he must implement broader safety measures to address similar issues in other units and urgently provide inmates with medical attention. In the interim, we’re calling for the Department of Justice to step in, move the Parchman inmates to federal prisons and ensure their immediate well-being.”

Shoutout to Yo Gotti for not letting up on the Mississippi Correctional facilities.

You can watch the shocking footage for yourself HERE.