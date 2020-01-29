Ch-Ch-Check It Out: Here’s The Culture Vulture-y Reason Living Single Is Trending And The Actor Getting DRAGGED For It

Friends Stole From Living Single

Do you know who David Schwimmer is? He’s the famous white actor from the famous white TV show ‘Friends.’ Schwimmer, for some reason, is proposing a new novel idea:

“Maybe there should be an all-black Friends or an all-Asian Friends,” Schwimmer told the Guardian. “But I was well aware of the lack of diversity and I campaigned for years to have Ross date women of color. One of the first girlfriends I had on the show was an Asian American woman, and later I dated African American women. That was a very conscious push on my part.”

What Schwimmer should probably know here: Friends was an idea that was STOLEN from Living Single. It was basically the New Kids On The Block version of Living Single. Schwimmer is getting dragged for starring the show and not knowing this.

Hey ⁦@DavidSchwimmer ⁦@FriendsTV⁩ – r u seriously telling me you’ve never heard of #LivingSingle? We invented the template! Yr welcome bro. 😉 David Schwimmer 2 The Guardian: “Maybe there should be an all-black Friends or an all-Asian Friends” https://t.co/r8W1ZHBwoy — Erika Alexander (@EAlexTheGreat) January 28, 2020

Twitter is DRAGGING Schwimmer and also giving Living Single its flowers. You love to see it. Take a look…