R.I.P. Kobe & GiGi: The Most Heart-Melting #GirlDad Posts On Social Media
- By Bossip Staff
Heart-Melting #GirlDad Tweets
Everyone’s still reeling over the tragic deaths of Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna who inspired a global outpouring of love, support and the viral #GirlDad hashtag where dads are celebrating their daughters in heart-melting posts across social media.
Inspired by ESPN anchor Elle Duncan ESPN (who shared a touching story about Kobe on air), #GirlDad exemplifies everything special about daddy-daughter relationships, especially Kobe’s enviable bond with his daughter, that continues to elevate his legacy as the ultimate father, family man and husband.
Hit the flip for the most heart-melting #GirlDad posts on social media.
