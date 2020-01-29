Love At First Skrr Skrr: Quavo & Icy It-Girl Saweetie’s Hottest Red Carpet Moments
- By Bossip Staff
1 of 10
❯
❮
Quavo & Saweetie’s Hottest Red Carpet Moments
Migos star Quavo and his icy boo thang Saweetie are steadily becoming the hottest young celebrity couple in Hollyweird who take PDA to swoon-worthy levels while killing every carpet they’re on.
At this point, they’re a boo’d up MOOD with an undeniable star power that attracts all eyes to their every move in today’s commitment-allergic music industry.
Hit the flip for Quavo & Saweetie’s hottest red carpet moments.
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.