Love At First Skrr Skrr: Quavo & Icy It-Girl Saweetie’s Hottest Red Carpet Moments

Quavo & Saweetie’s Hottest Red Carpet Moments

Migos star Quavo and his icy boo thang Saweetie are steadily becoming the hottest young celebrity couple in Hollyweird who take PDA to swoon-worthy levels while killing every carpet they’re on.

At this point, they’re a boo’d up MOOD with an undeniable star power that attracts all eyes to their every move in today’s commitment-allergic music industry.

Hit the flip for Quavo & Saweetie’s hottest red carpet moments.