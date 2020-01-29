Shayanna Jenkins Slams Netflix Docuseries For Speaking On Her Late Fiancé Aaron Hernandez’s Sexuality

Shayanna Jenkins Speaks On Netflix Documentary On Good Morning America

Aaron Hernandez is back in the headlines following Netflix’s documentary on his trial for the murder of Odin Lloyd. The three-part series focused heavily on the rumors regarding Hernandez’s sexuality, and unsurprisingly, his fianceé really isn’t too happy about how the producers went about it.

In a new interview with ABC News’ Amy Robach on Good Morning America, Shayanna Jenkins clarifies that Hernandez never indicated to her that he was anything but straight.

“If he did feel that way, or if he felt the urge… I wish that I was told,” She explained in a clip of the interview. “I wish that he would have told me, cause I would not have loved him any differently. I would have understood. It’s not shameful, I don’t think anybody should feel shameful for who they are inside, regardless of who they love.”

Jenkins also went on to criticize the documentary’s way of handling the rumors, saying, “You can’t describe someone’s sexuality without them being there.” She has addressed the rumors of his sexuality in the past, previously saying she wouldn’t have “disowned him” if he came out to her.

Recorded phone calls of Hernandez indicated that he would commonly go on “homophobic rants,” once admitting he was attracted to men and it made him “angry.” A high school teammate of his revealed, prior to his suicide, that he allegedly had numerous homosexual relationships. Check out the clip from Shayanna Jenkins’ interview down below: