Right, Not First: Rick Fox Says His Family Was Traumatized By False Media Reports Surrounding Kobe Bryant’s Death [Video]

Rick Fox Says False Reports Around Kobe Bryant’s Death Traumatized His Family

When the news broke that Kobe Bryant, his daughter, and 7 others had died in a helicopter accident most people thought that it was some mistake, or worse, a cruel internet hoax. As heinous as that would have been, perhaps a bigger hoax was the piss poor journalism that followed the realization that Kobe and eight others were indeed dead.

The Lakers icon was the only confirmed passenger deceased and wild rumors began to spread about who else might have been on board with him. One name that was wantonly placed on the list of the perished was another former Laker, Rick Fox.

Thankfully, Rick Fox is alive and well but imagine being a member of Rick Fox’s family and reading on Twitter that your loved one was dead. That kind of panic is enough to send a healthy person straight to the emergency room with a heart attack.

Fox appeared on the first episode of Inside The NBA since the tragic news broke. He spoke about how damaging that false reporting was to his family.

Be right, not first.