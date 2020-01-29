Survey Says… Steve Harvey’s Not The One Popping The Important Questions On This Special Episode Of “Family Feud” [VIDEO]

“Family Feud” Contestant Wins Big With TV Proposal

Don’t know about y’all but “Family Feud” is one of our favorite TV game shows and while this episode has been on YouTube for about a month, we found it circulating on social media this week and thought we HAD to share. Check out this adorable video from the show:

How hype were you for her? And how many folks were annoyed at Steve until you realized what was going on? This guy definitely went big for his proposal, but how many ladies do you think would be a little overwhelmed by such a public spectacle? Would you want your proposal televised? Or would you prefer that it be an intimate affair?