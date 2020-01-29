F**k 12: Black Maryland Cop Charged With 2nd-Degree Murder For Killing Man Handcuffed Inside Police Car

Black Maryland Cop Charged With Murder Of Handcuffed Man Sitting In Police Car

A Black Maryland police officer named Cpl. Michael Owen Jr. has been formally charged with second-degree murder of 43-year-old William Green according to USAToday. Owen shot Green SEVEN TIMES while he set in the front seat of a police cruiser with his hands handcuffed behind his back.

Prince George’s County Police Chief Hank Stawinski has this to say about his former officer:

“I have concluded that what happened last night is a crime,” Stawinski said. There was no “reasonable explanation” for the events, he said.

Thank you! Other police departments could learn from Chief Stawinski! It’s THAT easy to say!

Michael Owen and other officers were called to the Temple Hills area of Washington, D.C. in response to a call that a potentially intoxicated driver had rammed multiple cars. Upon arrival, officers removed William Green from his car and handcuffed him.

“Somehow”, seven bullets entered Green’s body from Owen’s service weapon.

The Maryland ACLU chapter had this to say:

“Once again, a Black man – William Green – has been killed needlessly by officers with the Prince George’s County Police Department,” reads a statement attributed to Deborah Jeon, the legal director for the ACLU of Maryland.

Rest in peace to William Green. Rot in jail and hell to Gregory Owen Jr.