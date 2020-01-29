Chicken Grease Garb: Popeyes Debuts Ivy Park-ish Louisiana Kitchen Clothes

Popeyes Debuts Ivy Park-ish Louisiana Kitchen Clothes

Popeyes might just have the best marketing team in the game. After Beyoncé already sent the Internet into a tizzy with her Ivy Park x Adidas collection and those coveted big orange boxes, Popeyes Louisana Kitchen decided to get in on the action.

Popeyes announced today that they’re releasing That Look from Popeyes clothing collection inspired by their signature uniform. The fits come in orange and burgundy, a nod to fans who noticed that Ivy Park bore a resemblance to Popeyes’ logo.

OMG! Beyonce designed her Ivy Park x Adidas collection in the Popeyes Chicken Sandwich color way. I stan a marketing Queen! 😂 #IvyParkXAdidas pic.twitter.com/BcTjjq5STS — Angela Mack (@AngelaDMack) January 18, 2020

Love that look? It’s our uniform. Has been for a while. And now you can buy it. https://t.co/0ufWo7yLTz #LoveThatLookFromPopeyes pic.twitter.com/eXHA3Rjswi — Popeyes Chicken (@PopeyesChicken) January 29, 2020

The clothes which are modeled by real Popeyes employees will be available while supplies last and all proceeds will go to the Popeyes Foundation.

The promo shots are so similar to Bey’s Ivy Park x Adidas promo that the Bey Hive is certain that a cease and desist is coming.

Also. I hope we never stop talking about Popeyes Marketing team. THIS IS AMAZING. They did their own version of Ivy Park merch. https://t.co/7WAsJOLeOu pic.twitter.com/akGn6Mjo3j — Astasia Williams (@AstasiaWill) January 29, 2020

Still, it looks like Popeyes is all the way in with the release and the hats, sweatshirts and button-downs are readily available.

“Popeyes is offering fashion seekers who missed the boat the first time a chance to score something nearly identical,” the company wrote in a statement Wednesday. “Enter a fast food fashion collection that features some of the brand’s most iconic maroon and orange uniform designs.”

Yall popeyes really recreated the ivy park x addias shoot 💀💀💀 pic.twitter.com/OqPKlomadz — Ray|LetItBey| (@glorihrious) January 29, 2020

Will YOU be buying some of this chicken grease garb???