TeamYandeecees: Here’s What Happened When Mendeecees Was Released From Federal Prison

Mendeecees is a FREE MAN 😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/D0LamuPcZ3 — Janet🕊 (@Godsperfectionz) January 29, 2020

Mendeecees Gets Released, Sparks Hysteria

After four years in federal prison, Yandy Smith‘s husband Mendeecees (who we all met on “Love & Hip-Hop”) was finally released and reunited with his ride or die wife and kids.

There was never a doubt where Yandy’s loyalty lied during his sentence, especially on LHHNY, where their journey as a couple grappling with incarceration evolved into the most compelling storyline in the series.

Fast forward four years to Mendeecees’s long-awaited release that sparked well-wishes, positive vibes and, of course, a sprinkle of petty across Reality Twitter.

Mendeecees federal time went by a little fast….. pic.twitter.com/CZ4lRUKDmW — Brandi Webb (@_ogkeish) January 29, 2020

Peep the Twitter chitter-chatter over Mendeecees’s release on the flip.