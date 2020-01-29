“The Ellen Show”: Alicia Keys Talks About Hosting Grammys Following Kobe Bryant’s Death [VIDEO]

- By Bossip Staff
CBS's Coverage of The 62nd Annual Grammy Awards

Source: CBS Photo Archive / Getty

Alicia Keys Reveals Last Minute Grammys Change To Honor Kobe Bryant

If you were one of the millions who tuned in to watch the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, you already know that Alicia Keys had the daunting task of moving the show forward while most of the world was suffering from grief and shock after learning about the deaths of Kobe and Gianna Bryant and seven of their friends. During her visit to “The Ellen Show” Alicia talked about how the changes to the show were made and she also talks about her upcoming project. Check out the clip below:

We love what Alicia Keys had to say about why she named her project ‘Alicia’. Are you looking forward to new music from her?

Bossip Radio

Our staff has picked their favorite stations, take a listen...
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE
Categories: For Your Information, For Your Viewing Pleasure, New Music

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.