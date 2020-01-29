“The Ellen Show”: Alicia Keys Talks About Hosting Grammys Following Kobe Bryant’s Death [VIDEO]

Alicia Keys Reveals Last Minute Grammys Change To Honor Kobe Bryant

If you were one of the millions who tuned in to watch the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, you already know that Alicia Keys had the daunting task of moving the show forward while most of the world was suffering from grief and shock after learning about the deaths of Kobe and Gianna Bryant and seven of their friends. During her visit to “The Ellen Show” Alicia talked about how the changes to the show were made and she also talks about her upcoming project. Check out the clip below:

We love what Alicia Keys had to say about why she named her project ‘Alicia’. Are you looking forward to new music from her?