MC Hammer Talks New Super Bowl Commercial & Inspiration For “U Can’t Touch This” (Exclusive)

90s Rap Icon Stars In New Cheetos Commercial

More than 30 years after his hit song, “U Can’t Touch This” made a splash in popular music, MC Hammer is still a household name.

During the late 80s and early 90s, Hammer’s songs and persona inspired a legion of fans to don baggy pants, watch his cartoon, “Hammer Man” and do his signature side to side crab walk.

And this weekend, viewers will see Hammer in his very own hilarious Cheetos commercial during the Super Bowl and featuring “U Can’t Touch This.”

Hammer told BOSSIP he made the song to help people feel good a time when the country needed it.

“I believe the place that I came from when I made the song (“U Can’t Touch This) not physically, but I meant in my spirit, what I wanted to inject into the music was hope, good times,” Hammer told BOSSIP.

“We were in the middle of one of the most violent periods in the inner cities of America,” Hammer continued. “It would have been easy to talk about the violence. I wanted to make a song to put a smile on your face in the middle of all of that depression and negativity.”

Check out the commercial above.