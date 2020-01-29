Nice Try, Terrorist: Dylann Roof Appealing Death Penalty In Charleston Church Shooting

Dylann Roof Appealing Death Penalty

This guy can’t be serious. Dylann Roof is appealing his death sentence after being convicted for that horrific Charleston church shooting. As previously reported a federal jury sentenced Roof to death after he was found guilty of ALL 33 federal charges he faced. Following that, a state jury sentenced him to nine consecutive life sentences and three consecutive 30-year sentences after he pleaded guilty to all state charges in the killings. Since then Roof’s been on death row, and on Tuesday he appealed his federal convictions arguing that he was mentally ill when he represented himself at his capital trial.

The New York Post reports that a 321-page legal brief was filed with the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Richmond. In it, Roof’s lawyers ask the court to review 20 issues, including errors they say were made by the judge and prosecutors that “tainted” his sentencing.

Moreover, the lawyers argue that Roof was unfit to represent him during the penalty phase citing his age (22) and that he was a ninth-grade dropout “who believed his sentence didn’t matter because white nationalists would free him from prison after an impending race war.”

“Roof’s crime was tragic, but this Court can have no confidence in the jury’s verdict,” wrote the lawyers

They add that he had been diagnosed with “schizophrenia-spectrum disorder, autism, anxiety, and depression,” but that he “jettisoned” his experienced trial attorneys to stop them from preventing evidence of his mental illness to jurors, reports The Post.

Not only that the lawyers said they’d never “represented a defendant so disconnected from reality.”

Blah.

Blah.

Blah.

Hopefully, a judge sees right through this BS. Roof is the first person to be ordered executed for a federal hate crime, let’s see this sentence carry through.