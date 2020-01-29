For Your Viewing Pleasure: Maxo Kream Drops Cinematic New Visuals For “Drizzy Draco” [Video]

Maxo Kream Releases “Drizzy Draco” Music Video From ‘Brandon Banks’

If you never took the time to listen to Maxo Kream’s 2019 album Brandon Banks then you missed out on a gem.

The Houston MC is still on a mission to promote his sophomore album and today he released a music video for fan-favorite “Drizzy Draco”. The high-energy single is storyboarded as a dramatic ride around the hood with bad intentions to get the daily bread.

Check out the visually-engaging clip directed by Omar Jones below.

Houston has got a LOT of talent.