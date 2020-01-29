For Your Viewing Pleasure: Maxo Kream Drops Cinematic New Visuals For “Drizzy Draco” [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
Maxo Kream Releases “Drizzy Draco” Music Video From ‘Brandon Banks’
If you never took the time to listen to Maxo Kream’s 2019 album Brandon Banks then you missed out on a gem.
The Houston MC is still on a mission to promote his sophomore album and today he released a music video for fan-favorite “Drizzy Draco”. The high-energy single is storyboarded as a dramatic ride around the hood with bad intentions to get the daily bread.
Check out the visually-engaging clip directed by Omar Jones below.
Houston has got a LOT of talent.
