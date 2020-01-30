Fair Or Foul: British Bloke Daniel Kaluuya Says He’s Over Talking About Race–‘It’s Just Boring To Me’

Hmmmm….

Daniel Kaluuya Says He’s Over Talking About Race

Slim’s speaking out.

In between speaking on his role in “Queen & Slim” Daniel Kaluuya’s raised eyebrows with recent comments about race. The British bloke was chatting with The Radio Times according to The Guardian, and spoke on avoiding being typecast and constant questions about race.

According to the Brit, it’s “boring, innit?” to constantly have it brought up especially with no action. According to the “Get Out” star, he’s “just Daniel—who happens to black.”

“What is there to talk about race?” said Kaluuya. “It’s just boring to me. What’s the debate? I’m more of a doer — I’m just going to do what I want to do.” “I’m not going to ignore that I’m surrounded by [racism], but I’m not defined by it,” he continued. “I’m just Daniel, who happens to be black.”

And Daniel knows exactly what you’re thinking; yes he’s played in “Get Out” and yes, “Queen & Slim” had racial undertones centered around police brutality, but he’s had PLENTY of other roles that had nothing to do with the topic.

“The Fades ain’t about race, Psychoville ain’t about race, Skins ain’t about race, Chatroom ain’t about race, Johnny English Reborn ain’t about race. But that almost gets erased. There’s a narrative that is pushed,” he added.

Still despite that, Daniel will play the fallen leader of the Black Panther party Fred Hampton in a biopic directed by Ryan Coogler and will also star Kaluuya’s Get Out co-star, Lakeith Stanfield.

In a 2018 interview with The Guardian, Daniel explained that he finds it irritating how, as a successful black actor, he is expected to represent his entire race.

“I’m not a spokesperson; I’m an individual,” he said. “Who’s the spokesperson for white people? There isn’t one. No one’s expected to speak up for all white people. I’m just living my life. I’m a black man, I’m proud of it, but I’m just living my life.”

Danie’s comments have left the Internet split, some folks agree that they’re completely OVER race questions and others slamming Slim for being so nonchalant about race.

Daniel has the privilege to not bring up race but we see what he’s saying. It IS exhausting.