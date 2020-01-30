Here’s Why People Are Shading Kim Kardashian’s “Self-Serving” Ivy Park Gift Post

Kim Kardashian Ivy Park Controversy

The internet has spent the last few weeks speculating over who was going to get an Ivy Park gift box from Beyonce herself (oh you didn’t know she packaged them all by hand and drove them to FedEx herself?). We saw everyone from Lizzo to Meg with a Bey gift but one person conspicuously absent was Kim Kardashian.

Did Bey really forsake Kim as part of an ongoing Cold War? Well, Kim recently posted her gifts from Bey and shut down all the haters who said she was shut out. But why did she wait so long to post?

Kim said she was busy, but if you pay attention to her IG you’ll see the post that came next: she was posting her new fragrance. It appears that Kim waited until she was going to promote her perfume before drawing the internet’s attention to her Ivy Park gear. Shrewd, right?

Kim can choke tho. She waited for the collection to launch and stayed mute for weeks as to not promote Bey too much. Now that the hype surround it has died down, she tries to use it to her own advantage to promote her damn fragrance. pic.twitter.com/Kd9sNvWx1e — Beyllion Dollar Hive 💵 (@BeyllionVocals) January 29, 2020

However, some saw this is more self-serving traditional Kim K behavior. There are also some who believe that Kim is all cap and really bought the gear. The internet will always find ways to clown Kim and speculate. Is it fair?