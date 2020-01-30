After Dark: Desus & Mero Stop By ‘Late Night With Seth Meyers’ In Preparation For Their Season 2 Premiere [Video]

Desus & Mero Chop It Up With Seth Meyers On Late Night

The Bodega Hive has been patiently waiting for season 2 of Desus & Mero to hit Showtime for months now–and on Monday, it’s finally back. In preparation for the late night show’s return, the duo stopped by Late Night with Seth Meyers on Wednesday night.

During their interview Desus Nice and The Kid Mero talk about interviewing Bernie Sanders, their friendship with Alexandria-Ocasio Cortez, getting starstruck at the Critics’ Choice Awards, returning to TV with David Letterman as their first guest, and more.

Check out the clips down below to hear what they have to say: