Tears Flowing: Vanessa Bryant Breaks Her Silence On The Deaths Of Kobe & Gianna Bryant
Vanessa Bryant Breaks Her Silence With Touching Instagram Caption
Last Sunday, the world stopped as news broke that NBA legend Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna, and seven others died in a helicopter crash over Calabasas, California. Since then, people everywhere have come together to mourn the loss of those precious souls. Celebrities have shared their condolences via social media, late-night hosts have broken down in tears discussing their personal memories of Kobe, even Jerry West revealed insight into his father-son relationship with the icon. No matter where you turn, everyone is feeling the pain not just from losing Kobe but because of the absolutely horrific way in which it happened.
When the news broke, Kobe’s wife and longtime love Vanessa Bryant turned off her Instagram comments which is completely understandable. On Wednesday morning, all eyes were on her as she reappeared on the app, changing her display picture to a precious photo of Kobe and Gigi.
A few hours later she surprised everyone by issuing a statement on her immense loss while showing enormous strength in a time of tragedy. Vanessa began by thanking everyone for their kind words and prayers before giving insight into what her husband, Kobe and her daughter, Gianna meant to her.
“There aren’t enough words to describe our pain right now. I take comfort in knowing that Kobe and Gigi both knew that they were so deeply loved. We were so incredibly blessed to have them in our lives. I wish they were here with us forever.”
Later on in the post, Vanessa shared her well-wishes for the other families affected, giving details on how to help everyone impacted by the situation.
You can read the touching post in its entirety below and head to MambaOnThree.org to donate and support the loved ones of the seven other victims involved in the tragedy.
My girls and I want to thank the millions of people who’ve shown support and love during this horrific time. Thank you for all the prayers. We definitely need them. We are completely devastated by the sudden loss of my adoring husband, Kobe — the amazing father of our children; and my beautiful, sweet Gianna — a loving, thoughtful, and wonderful daughter, and amazing sister to Natalia, Bianka, and Capri. We are also devastated for the families who lost their loved ones on Sunday, and we share in their grief intimately. There aren’t enough words to describe our pain right now. I take comfort in knowing that Kobe and Gigi both knew that they were so deeply loved. We were so incredibly blessed to have them in our lives. I wish they were here with us forever. They were our beautiful blessings taken from us too soon. I’m not sure what our lives hold beyond today, and it’s impossible to imagine life without them. But we wake up each day, trying to keep pushing because Kobe, and our baby girl, Gigi, are shining on us to light the way. Our love for them is endless — and that’s to say, immeasurable. I just wish I could hug them, kiss them and bless them. Have them here with us, forever. Thank you for sharing your joy, your grief and your support with us. We ask that you grant us the respect and privacy we will need to navigate this new reality. To honor our Team Mamba family, the Mamba Sports Foundation has set up the MambaOnThree Fund to help support the other families affected by this tragedy. To donate, please go to MambaOnThree.org. To further Kobe and Gianna’s legacy in youth sports, please visit MambaSportsFoundation.org. Thank you so much for lifting us up in your prayers, and for loving Kobe, Gigi, Natalia, Bianka, Capri and me. #Mamba #Mambacita #GirlsDad #DaddysGirls #Family ❤️
