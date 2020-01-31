Meek Mill, Swae Lee, Tory Lanez And More Closed Out GRAMMYs Week With Premium Cannabis Brand Viola

As music’s biggest night came to a close, some of the industry’s leading power players and trailblazing artists gathered at leading premium cannabis brand, Viola’s headquarters in Hollywood to cap off a weekend of music GRAMMY celebrations.

Company founder and NBA veteran, Al Harrington joined the evening’s co-host and rapper Meek Mill just moments after hitting the GRAMMYs stage honoring Nipsey Hussle with an electrifying performance.

Inside, Viola headquarters was transformed into an elevated smoke lounge stacked with the brand’s aromatic flower, potent pre-rolls and more.

Guests were treated to a full open bar of specialty cocktails and energized beats from DJ Osh Kosh. Attendees included hip hop legend, Lil Kim, producer Mikewillmadeit alongside artists Swae Lee, Tory Lanez, Burna Boy, Roddy Ricch, DeJ Loaf, YBN Almighty Jay, Bia and Christian Combs.

Viola’s Dream Chasers AfterDark event marks the culmination of the company’s jam-packed lineup of celebratory events. Friday night, industry influencers perused Viola’s exclusive luxury gifting suite, courtesy of Ethika and more. Saturday night served as an evening of the brand’s first GRAMMYs edition Smoke Session lounge. Music executives, London On The Track, Tay Keith, Zaytoven Beatz, among others came together for Viola’s traditional smoke sesh execution.