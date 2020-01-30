“Growing Up Hip Hop” Exclusive: Tee Tee And The Homies Have Words For Sam [VIDEO]

Will Tee Tee Ruin Egypt’s Birthday

It’s Thursday! There’s a brand new episode of “Growing Up Hip Hop” airing tonight, but you already know we’ve got an exclusive clip for you right NOW! Check it out below:

How shady do y’all think Tee Tee was for trying to insinuate to Egypt that Sam and PEPA of all people were up to something untoward? SMH.

Here’s what all to expect from the episode:

All hell breaks loose at Egypt’s 21st birthday when drama with Sam ignites and Tee Tee tries to shut the cameras down. Security is called when Briana and Eric’s wife Aaliyah nearly come to blows. Bow Wow shows up for Angela just when tragedy strikes.

“GROWING UP HIP HOP” EPISODE NOTHING A FEW SHOTS CAN’T FIX” – Airs Thursday, January 30 at 9/8C