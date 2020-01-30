Swoon Cinema: Issa Rae & Lakeith Stanfield Get Hella Romantical In New Trailer For “The Photograph”

“The Photograph” Trailer & Reactions

Two of our faves Issa Rae and LaKeith Stanfield connect in a well-moisturized Black RomCom where a woman must learn from the secrets in her mother’s past if she is to move forward and allow herself to love and be loved.

Whew yes, we’re ready and melted into heart eye goo while watching this new trailer:

Oh, and while you’re here, peep the some chitter-chatter over the soon-to-be swoon fest on the flip.