Preggo In Paradise: Here’s What Happened When Baby Bumpin’ Ciara Revealed Her Pregnancy
- By Bossip Staff
1 of 10
❯
❮
Ciara Reveals Pregnancy, Shatters Twitter
Whew, CiCi has been having SECKS secks with smitten hubby Russell Wilson and announced her pregnancy in a spectacular post that revealed her baby bump while baecationing in paradise.
This marks CiCi’s second child with Russell Wilson (and third overall) at a time when literally EVERYONE is BEGGING for her exact prayer that lead to the most beautiful celebrity marriage in the game right now.
Peep the Twitter hysteria over CiCi’s latest on the flip.
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.