Yo Gotti Talks Meaning Behind New Album “Untrapped” At Private Album Listening Dinner

Memphis Rapper Reflects On Shedding Street Mentality In Tenth Studio Album

Yo Gotti said he changed the title of his new album at the last minute after undergoing his own awakening.

“We kept saying that the album was going to be called ‘Trapped,’ and it was because of a lot of things I was going through mentally,” Yo Gotti said. “I felt like I was trapped mentally, and coming from the hood and the culture I come from, a lot of my homies are trapped mentally. We gotta wake up and do things differently, and I felt like recently I woke up. So I changed the title from ‘Trapped’ to ‘Untrapped.’”

Gotti made his remarks at an intimate dinner and album listening Jan. 28 at the Four Seasons Fifty7 event space. Yo Gotti’s team, along with record label execs, members of the media and other VIPS attended the private listening, where the rapper got candid about what fans could expect from his tenth studio album.

The Memphis rapper said he went deep on his new body of work, and the music reflects his newfound perspective. He said that he hopes that others will listen to his raps and not make the same errors that he did.

“Because I really been there, I lived it, I experienced it,” the Memphis rapper said. “And I survived it. If somebody can learn from my mistakes and what I experienced and some of my homies mistakes, we’re putting that in the music, and that’s what ‘Untrapped’ is about.”

Yo Gotti’s album, “Untrapped,” drops Jan. 31.