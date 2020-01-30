Congratulations! Ciara & Russell Wilson Expecting Baby #3
- By Bossip Staff
The Wilsons are announcing that they’ll soon be a family of five. Russell Wilson and Ciara both confirmed via social media that they’re expecting baby #3. The beautifully booed up couple shared vacay photos of them in Turks and Caicos with CiCi’s bump clearly prevalent.
“Number 3. @Ciara,” wrote Russell.
“Number 3.📸: @DangeRussWilson,” wrote Ciara.
CiCi might have been teasing her pregnancy for some time. She’s been rocking Russell’s Seattle Seahawks jersey as of late, which is, of course, #3.
Congrats Russell and Ciara!
