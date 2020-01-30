For Your Viewing Pleasure: Roddy Ricch Performs “The Box” Live On ‘The Tonight Show’ [Video]

Roddy Ricch Performs “The Box” On The Tonight Show

Roddy Ricch made his way to the stage on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to perform his number one hit, “The Box.”

The rapper donned a number 8 Kobe Bryant Lakers jersey as he gave a live rendition of the song that’s got everyone in the pop world going crazy. The single has been on the charts for 7 weeks now and is still at number one, with his album, Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial, also returning to the top spot for another week.

Check out the video down below to see the magic happen as Roddy Ricch performs live: