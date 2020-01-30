Bag Secured: Man Falls To The Floor After Discovering The Rolex He Bought For $346 Is Worth $700,000 [Video]

Man Discovers His $300 Rolex Is Worth $700,000

On this week’s episode of PBS’s Antiques Roadshow, one man got the shock of a lifetime as he found out a Rolex he bought for $345.97 back in the 1970s could now be sold for several hundred thousand dollars.

During the clip, the Air Force veteran’s practically unworn 1971 Rolex Oyster Cosmograph gets evaluated by an appraiser in Fargo, North Dakota. He told the story of how he obtained it, saying he was stationed in southeast Asia in the 1970s when he noticed many airline pilots wearing Rolexes. He originally purchased it because he liked to scuba dive back then and thought the Rolex would endure water well, but later decided it was too nice to wear down in the ocean.

When Planes explained to the veteran that the watch could be worth $400,000 at auction, he fell on the ground. Check out his reaction to the amazing news down below: