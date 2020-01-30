The Breakfast Club: T.D. Jakes Talks Processing Grief, Kobe Bryant’s Tragic Death, And Mental Health [Video]

T.D. Jakes Interview On The Breakfast Club About Grief And Kobe Bryant’s Death

Bishop T.D. Jakes visited with the world’s most dangerous morning show, The Breakfast Club, to talk about grief in a time where people all around the world are hurting behind the untimely death of Kobe Bryant.

During the interview, the Pastor talked about the spiritual side of processing such deep and painful emotions. He also addressed the ways that death affects mental health.

Peep the entire interview below.