BREAKING: Kobe & Gianna Bryant Killed By Blunt Force Trauma In Tragic Accident, Coroner Says (Exclusive Details)

Kobe Bryant, Daughter Gianna & Seven Others Killed Sunday In Helicopter Crash

Kobe Bryant’s cause of death was blunt force trauma, the medical examiner revealed.

The 41-year-old was killed last weekend in a helicopter crash while on his way to practice with his daughter, Gianna, 13 at his basketball academy.

The L.A. County Coroner’s Office just released preliminary details surrounding the Jan. 26 death of the veteran NBA player, his basketball phenom daughter and seven others, including the helicopter’s pilot.

The coroner was able to identify the crash victims by “round the clock” DNA testing and fingerprints, according to a statement obtained by BOSSIP. On Tuesday, the coroner’s office performed body examinations on all nine and determined their cause of death as blunt force trauma. Their manner of death was ruled as an accident, the coroner said.

Bryant’s sudden death last weekend has shocked the country, with his fellow players, celebs and strangers pouring out their collective grief on social media.

Besides Kobe and Gianna, the other crash victims are John Altobelli, Sarah Chester, Ara Zobayan, Payton Chester, Alyssa Altobelli, Keri Altobelli and Christina Mauser.

Kobe and Gianna are survived by wife Vanessa and three daughters.

Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced.