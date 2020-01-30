Free Man Or Nah? These Are The Conditions Of Mendeecees’ Release From Prison (Exclusive)

“Love & Hip Hop: New York” Star Walked Out Of Prison Jan. 29

Mendeecees Harris set social media on fire Wednesday when a video of him surfaced leaving federal prison.

His wife Yandy Smith-Harris released the footage and commented that her love was now a free man after serving roughly half of his eight to ten-year sentence for drug trafficking and conspiracy.

But BOSSIP has learned that Mendeecees is not technically a free man, and will be serving out the remaining nine months of his sentence in either a halfway house, house arrest or a combination of the two.

A spokesman for the federal Bureau of Prisons confirmed that Mendeecees, 41, was transferred Jan. 29. from the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) Fairton in New Jersey to the New York Residential Reentry Management Office, which supervises felons as they transition back into society through “residential reentry centers,” house arrest, short term jail stints, and halfway houses.

The spokesman declined to comment specifically on what type of confinement or housing situation Mendeecees was in, citing privacy and security concerns.

Under a plea deal, Mendeecees admitted that from 2006 to 2008, he helped to ferry hard drugs from New York City to the Rochester, NY area.

In 2015, a federal judge sentenced Mendeecees to eight to ten years in prison for his role in a drug trafficking ring that flooded upstate New York with heroin and cocaine.

He appealed his decision, but the Appellate Court ultimately upheld his original sentence.

Mendeecees had already served 15 months before he was granted bail in the case, and that was considered time served, according to court papers, bringing a grand total of his hard time to approximately five years.

Mendeecees is now on track to be released on Oct. 14, 2020, according to the Bureau of Prisons.