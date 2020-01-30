Shante, Onika Stays: Nicki Minaj Appearing On Season 12 Of RuPaul’s Drag Race [Video]

“She already done had hers…”

Nicki Minaj Appearing On Season 12 Of RuPaul’s Drag Race

Category is….ONIKA MARAJ. Nicki Minaj is “pledging allegiance to the drag” on VH1’s wildly popular series “RuPaul’s Drag Race.” RuPaul is RUVealing that Nicki will appear on the 12th season alongside him and judges Michelle Visage, Carson Kressley, and Ross Mathews.

Nicki will kick off the season with a surprise debut on the runway as thirteen new drag queens enter the competition for a chance to win $100,000 and the title of “America’s Next Drag Superstar.”

The previously announced queens include Aiden Zhane (Acworth, GA), Brita (New York, NY), Crystal Methyd (Springfield, MO), Dahlia Sin (Los Angeles, CA), Gigi Goode (Los Angeles, CA), Heidi N Closet (Ramseur, NC), Jackie Cox (New York, NY), Jaida Essence Hall (Milwaukee, WI), Jan (New York, NY), Nicky Doll (New York, NY), Rock M. Sakura (San Francisco, CA), Sherry Pie (New York, NY), Widow Von’Du (Kansas City, MO).

For more information on "RuPaul's Drag Race" and up-to-date news, go to vh1press.com and follow RuPaul's Drag Race on Twitter, Instagram, TikTok and Facebook for all the latest news. Join the conversation using #DragRace.



“RuPaul’s Drag Race” and “RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked” are produced by World of Wonder Productions with Fenton Bailey, Randy Barbato, Tom Campbell, Steven Corfe, Mandy Salangsang and RuPaul Charles serving as Executive Producers. Tim Palazzola serves as Executive Producer for VH1 and Jen Passovoy serves as Producer.