Yang Gang: Dave Chappelle On Why He’s Supporting Andrew Yang For President

Dave Chappelle Explains Why He’s Supporting Andrew Yang for President
Dave Chappelle has been publicly linked to 2020 presidential candidate Andrew Yang recently, and now, he’s explaining the reasons behind his official endorsement for the presidential hopeful.
“If people listen to me, so be it, if they don’t, so be it, but I know I’m doing my civic duty by just saying the thing I believe in,” he said in Iowa on Tuesday, according to reports from the Des Moines Register. “This is without irony or a punchline, I’m just telling you – this guy’s got some great ideas, you should check it out.”
Pretty straight forward answer right there. Chappelle goes on to say that he became a member of the “Yang Gang” after hearing about his debates and reading his book, The War on Normal People. But the number one thing that really ended up drawing him in was Yang’s universal basic income proposal, also known as the “freedom dividend.”
“The wealth disparity between me and my neighbors is immense. It’s heartbreaking,” the comedian said. “And if you know a third of the people up the street can’t buy groceries, then you start to feel an imperative concern. It’s not the kind of thing I could just see and hope for the best, I should probably say something.”
Chappelle also reveals that he doesn’t view Trump supporters as the “enemy,” but thinks they’re just desperate for someone with great ideas to come forward–which he thinks to be Andrew Yang.
“I don’t look at Trump supporters as my enemy at all. I understand why people voted for Trump, I understand people are desperate. And I think that Andrew is right, you run against the reasons that Trump got elected. I got friends on both sides of the political aisle, I got fans on both sides of the political aisle. A lot of people say professionally it’s not wise to support any candidate, but this idea is so good, that I think it should exist.
Dave Chappelle isn’t the only big name to jump behind Yang during these preliminary rounds, as Donald Glover recently joined the campaign as a creative consultant.
