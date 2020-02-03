You Won’t Believe the Price on this iPad Mini 3…

One of the boons of owning anything produced by Apple is it needs a pretty good beating before it’s due for a replacement. The company prides itself on creating a slate of products designed for longevity, allowing you to enjoy them for years. But that also means that their old line of gadgets is still worth snatching, so if you’ve been eyeing a previous model, there’s nothing stopping you from getting one.

And if you want to get your hands on the chic gold iPad Mini 3, now’s your chance to take it home for a special price. Available for over 50% off, this tablet boasts a stunning 7.9-inch Retina display and a power-efficient A7 chip that allows for ultra-fast response. It has a 5 MP rear camera and 1.2 MP front camera for taking gorgeous photos, as well as 16 GB of storage for housing all your essentials. With MIMO technology in tow, it lets you gain access to fast wireless Wi-Fi performance. And with a 23.8 Whr Lithium Polymer battery built-in, you can enjoy up to 10 hours of battery life on a single charge.

Typically retailing for $499.99, the Apple iPad Mini 3 is available on sale today for $239.99 — a savings of 52 percent.

Apple iPad Mini 3 16GB – Gold (Wi-Fi + GSM/CDMA Unlocked) – $239.99 See Deal

