These Kardashian Approved Roses Last Year Round and Are the Perfect Valentine’s Day Gift This Year

Roses are red; violets are blue — but did you know Valentine’s Day flowers can last up to a year, too?

Yes, that’s right. Everlasting roses are all the rage right now, thanks to their ability to stay fresh for a full year without needing any sort of maintenance. Celebrities like Kim Kardashian, Chrissy Teigen, and Oprah Winfrey have all gushed about these flowers, which can serve as perfect presents, especially now that Valentine’s Day is just around the corner.

If you’re hoping to give your loved ones something unique on V-Day, these stunning long-lasting floral arrangements from Rose Box and Rosephoria can do the trick. Take your pick from the options below, and don’t forget to place your order in time for the day of love:

Rose Box™ Golden Box & Long-Lasting Roses

Hailing from Ecuador, this arrangement features 9-10 steams of beautiful long-lasting roses housed in a gorgeous gold box, doubling as decor. You can get it in your choice of color: white, red flame, or light pink. It’s usually $249, but it’s on sale today for $186.75.

Rose Box™ Golden Box & Long-Lasting Roses – $186.75 See Deal

Large Black Box with Long-Lasting Roses

If you want to spoil your special someone, this set comes with 36 to 42 long-lasting roses, all of which are carefully arranged in a sleek black box. It typically retails for $399, but you can get it on sale now in your choice of color — red flame, red wine, light pink, or neon pink — for $299.99.

Large Black Box with Long-Lasting Roses – $299.99 See Deal

24 Roses Round Box

Carefully handpicked by farmers, this one features 24 roses, each one freshly cut and soaked in special oils like glycerine for preservation. Available in your choice of red, yellow, blue, or pink, the blooms come in a luxurious round black velvet box. Right now, you can get it on sale for $199.97.

24 Roses Round Box – Red – $199.97 See Deal

Rose Box™ Velvet Gray Box & Long-Lasting Roses

Another velvet-y option is this set from Rose Box that comes with ten beautiful and long-lasting XL roses, all packed inside a velvet gray box, ready to be admired for a full year. Get it for only $149.25.

Rose Box™ Velvet Gray Box & Long-Lasting Roses – $149.25 See Deal

24 Rose Square Box

Round boxes not your thing? This set features roses packed inside a fancy velvet square box in your choice of red, yellow, blue, or pink. Normally $349.99, it’s on sale today for $149.25.

24 Rose Square Box – $215 See Deal

Red Everlasting Rose

Want a rose similar to that of Belle’s in Beauty and the Beast? This special rose is mounted inside a crystal clear glass dome for everyone to marvel over its timeless beauty. The best part? You don’t even have to fall in love with a beast to take it home. Get it now in red, blue, pink (extra large size), or yellow for $104.97, $116, $139, and $116, respectively.

Red Everlasting Rose – $104.97 See Deal

Rose Box™ 4-Rose Jewelry Box

If you’re not fond of a glass dome, how about this 4-rose set that’s housed inside a stunning clear jewelry box? Originally retailing for $179, it’s now on sale for $134.25.

Rose Box™ 4-Rose Jewelry Box – $134.25 See Deal

Prices are subject to change.

Bossip has teamed up with StackCommerce to bring you the best deals on the web. We may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.