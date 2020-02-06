Audio Gear That’s Perfect for Your Person This Valentine’s Day

The point of giving Valentine’s Day gifts is showing someone you love how much you appreciate them. And if your bae is one who loves music, we’ve got the perfect present for you: audio gear.

As you prepare your Valentine’s Day treat for your numero uno, take your pick from this list of premium audio accessories that will delight them to no end. For a limited time, they’re all on sale for an extra 10% off with the code LOVE10.

AirSounds Pro True Wireless Earbuds

Comparable to the coveted AirPods, the AirSounds feature the similar features, including the sleek white aesthetic, advanced Bluetooth 5.0 technology, wireless charging, water-resistant design, and impressive audio. Usually $129.99, get it on sale for $34.99. Enter the code LOVE10 at checkout to bring the price down to $31.49.

Humbird Bone-Conducting Speaker

The idea behind this unique speaker is that it utilizes cutting-edge bone conduction technology to deliver unparalleled volume, about 4 to 5 times louder than the average smartphone speaker’s volume. It can reach up to 115dB and can be placed on a variety of surfaces, allowing you to customize the sound. Right now, you can get it for $26.99. Enter the code LOVE10 at checkout to bring the price down to $24.29.

Vodo Vibe True Wireless Bluetooth 5.0 Headphones

Is your bae a frequent gym-goer? Then these headphones are perfect for them, thanks to the sweat-proof and water-resistant feature and ergonomic design that don’t budge no matter how active one is. Typically $129, a pair is now on sale for $99. Enter the code LOVE10 at checkout to bring the price down to $89.10.

Gotek SoundTube Wireless Earbuds

Capable of outlasting standard earbuds, this pair delivers 25 hours of playback time. It also boasts an IP67 level of dust and waterproof protection, so you don’t have to worry about incurring damage. Snag it on sale for $79.20. Enter the code LOVE10 at checkout to bring the price down to $71.28.

Little Wonder Solo Stereo Multi Connect Bluetooth Speaker

Ideal for use at home, office, or outside activities like pool parties and picnics at the park, this Bluetooth speaker delivers massive sound despite its small size. It comes with a built-in mic and lanyard, making it easy for you to transport it anywhere. Grab it on sale for $19.99. Enter the code LOVE10 at checkout to bring the price down to $17.99.

Music Manager Bluetooth Speaker & Subwoofer

With an integrated subwoofer, this speaker produces incredible sound effects for optimum jamming time. It helps that it features a funky design, too, adding fun to any party. Originally $99.95, it’s on sale now for $29.99. Enter the code LOVE10 at checkout to bring the price down to $26.99.

TREBLAB Z2 Bluetooth 5.0 Noise-Cancelling Headphones

If your beau is the type who doesn’t like to be disturbed, these headphones have a noise-canceling feature to help them tune out the world. They’re also outfitted with neodymium-backed 40mm speakers, pumping out goosebump-inducing audio. For a limited time, a pair is on sale for $78.99. Enter the code LOVE10 at checkout to bring the price down to $71.09.

Cowin E8 Noise-Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones

Ideal for use when traveling, these headphones block distracting external noise, all while preserving audio clarity. They last up to 20 hours on a single charge and have ergonomic ear cups to offer a comfortable fit. Normally $199.99, they’re on sale now for $134.99. Enter the code LOVE10 at checkout to bring the price down to $121.49.

iPM PowerBuds Wireless Sport Earphones

Waterproof, wireless, and designed to deliver pure sound, these earphones are perfect for those who live an active lifestyle. Usually $69.99, they’re on sale now for $24.99. Enter the code LOVE10 at checkout to bring the price down to $22.49.

1Voice AXR Active Noise-Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones

Capable of tuning out 90% of outside noise, these headphones allow for a more immersive listening experience. They can last up to 12 hours on a single charge, and they even come with a 3.5 mm jack if you want to go old school. Right now, they’re available on sale for $49.99. Enter the code LOVE10 at checkout to bring the price down to $44.99.

