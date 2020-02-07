Have Fresh-Cut Blooms Delivered To Your Special Someone’s Doorstep This Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Day and bouquets of flowers pretty much go hand in hand. Every year on February 14th, it seems that everyone and their mother give and receive blooms as a token of their love. Sure, candies, chocolates, and stuffed animals could work too, but we all know flowers are favored during the holiday of love. And if you’re planning on giving the loves of your life fresh-cut flowers but don’t want to deal with the swaths of people buying bouquets at supermarkets, have the blooms delivered straight to their doorstep instead.

Florists.com is offering a special Valentine’s Day treat with discounted vouchers to spend on various flowers, plants, fruit bouquets, and gift baskets. Just hop over to their site, select your preferred arrangements, add balloons or chocolates if you want an extra-special touch, and the package will be delivered to that special someone on Valentine’s Day. Same-day delivery is also available in the event that you forget about it. Hey, it happens to the best of us!

With this deal, you can choose between getting a $30 voucher for only $15 or a $40 voucher for only $20.

Florists.com Valentine’s Day Special: $15 for $30 Voucher – $15 See Deal

