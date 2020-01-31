A Lil Positivity: Ludacris Surprises South Florida School With $75K Worth Of Musical Equipment [Video]

Ludacris Surprises South Florida School With $75K Worth Of Musical Equipment (Video)

While many celebrities are headed down to South Florida to party and enjoy the Super Bowl this weekend, Ludacris made a pit stop. Luda brought the students at Hialeah-Miami Lakes High School to tears when he surprisingly took the stage at their school-wide assembly.

The rapper-turned-actor was there for a special reason; he partnered with StubHub’s #TicketForward program to donate over $75,000 in musical equipment to their band program. Luda didn’t stop there,, he held a Q&A for the students urging them to “never give up,” then went on to bless the school’s band director, Kevin Segura, with two Super Bowl LIV tickets for this upcoming weekend.

According to reports from NBC Philadelphia, the blessing could not have come at a better time for the school, as this group of students was in dire need of some new equipment. Kevin Segura took a moment to tell NBC about the current condition of the existing equipment:

“We have instruments being held together with tape, they don’t move, they’re banged up…So these instruments are going to improve our sound and going to motivate kids to want to do band so hopefully I can build up this program to what it once was back in the day.”

As for Ludacris, his reason for giving back was pretty simple: “If it weren’t for individuals reaching back and giving me that confidence, I wouldn’t be here today”.

Seeing celebrities giving back to the youth–especially those who really need it–will always be a beautiful sight to see. This is obviously something these students will never forget, and now, more kids may be inspired to explore the world of music, just like Luda.