Nayvadius, Where Art Thou? Future’s Alleged Baby Mamas Introduce Babies Face-To-Face & Make Plans To Raise Them Closely

Eliza Reign And Cindy Parker Introduce Kids On FaceTime

The two mothers currently wrapped up in paternity suits against rapper Future have decided to foster a relationship between their siblings and they’re starting without him.

Eliza Reign and Cindy Parker set up a FaceTime session for their tots, Reign Wilburn and Cindy’s son Legend Wilburn. Eliza says she hopes “these two grow together and never let anything or anyone come in between them ❤️ #BFFs”.

Previously, the two women had their kids submit to a DNA test. Alleged results showed their kids had a 99.9% probability of being half-siblings. Now it’s Future’s turn to surrender his DNA but, unfortunately, he has publicly denied being the father to any new children.

Earlier this month, a judge agreed to allow Cindy Parker to serve Future with her paternity lawsuit through a lawyer repping him in Texas, despite his uncooperativeness.