Hoy En Mi Gente News: Jennifer Lopez And Shakira Plan “Heartfelt” Moment To Honor Kobe Bryant During Super Bowl Halftime

Jennifer Lopez And Shakira Plan Kobe Bryant Tribute At Super Bowl Halftime

Kobe Bryant‘s death continues to weigh heavy on the hearts and minds of sports fans worldwide and with all eyes turning to Miami this Sunday for Super Bowl LIV the excitement will most certainly be tempered with sadness. We fully expect to see football fans rockin’ #8’s and #24’s in the Mamba’s honor.

To that end, Jennifer Lopez and Shakira recognize the moment that they are living in and they appear to have a plan to address it during their highly anticipated halftime performance.

The Latina duo spoke to media yesterday at their official press conference according to CNN:

Lopez said there will be a “heartfelt” moment when someone asked whether she would be honoring Bryant, who died last Sunday in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California. “We’ll all be remembering Kobe on Sunday and celebrating life and diversity in this country,” Shakira added. “I’m sure he’d be very proud to see the message we are trying to convey on stage that day.”

The ladies were tight-lipped about their other plans for the show, but they both seem very excited about hitting the stage.

“When we did the first run-through, Shakira was like, ‘That was great.’ It’s different what we do,” Lopez said of their individual styles. “It’s very Shakira and very Jennifer.”

Are you hype about seeing these two do their thing on Sunday?