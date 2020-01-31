#F9: Vin Diesel & The Auto Avengers Return For The Fastest, Most Furious ‘Fast & Furious’ Flick So Far
- By Bossip Staff
1 of 5
❯
❮
New “F9” Trailer
Vin Diesel & the Auto Avengers are back at it AGAIN with the impossible shenanigans that look faster, furious-er and wayyy more impossible-er in this twisty, turny, explosion-packed new trailer featuring old friends, new enemies and a few surprises.
Peep some Twitter chitter-chatter over the long-awaited “F9” trailer on the flip.
“F9” swerves into theaters May 22.
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.