Watch What Happens Live: Desus & Mero Reveal If They’ve Ever Thought About Splitting Up [Video]

By Bossip Staff
Celebrities Attend Philadelphia 76ers vs Atlanta Hawks

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Desus & Mero Talk Breaking Up On Watch What Happens Live

Desus Nice and The Kid Mero are making the rounds as they prepare for season two of their late night series on Showtime, which premieres on February 3. Most recently, the pair stopped by Watch What Happens Live, where they talked about everything from politics to cheerleading.

In the clip down below, Andy Cohen asks the Bronx besties if they’ve ever considered splitting up–see the video to hear their response:

