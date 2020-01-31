Music’s biggest night kicked off last Sunday, and Radio One’s Lore’l was on the red carpet getting all the scoop from some of our favorite celebs. Everyone from Rick Ross, to JID to Jessie Reyes stopped by to chat with our girl about everything from their favorite Grammy moments, to lemon pepper wings.

The boss, Rick Ross got candid about his excitement for Meek Mill at this year’s show, and even gushed a little about his booming Lemon Pepper business at WIngStop. Check out the exclusive clip above to see what Rich Forever rapper had to say.